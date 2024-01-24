Daybreak Drive-IN: Chase ends in innocent death… Wounded deputy heads home… A broadcasting icon passes away
Our midweek Daybreak Drive-IN includes a deadly pursuit, an update on a deputy shot on duty, and the death of a television great. Listen to the day’s first look at news, weather, and sports EVERY morning before 5 a.m. on the All Indiana Podcast Network. These are the stories you’ll hear today:
- State Police say a chase in Muncie ended with the death of an innocent victim and critical injuries to another. According to investigators, it started when a Muncie officer started pursuing a drug suspect shortly after noon Tuesday. A few minutes into the chase, the suspect’s car hit another with a sister and brother inside. One of the siblings died; the other is badly hurt. The drug suspect, Olivia Larue, is also injured – and in custody in the hospital. Police are looking for a passenger in her car who ran from the scene.
- The Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot on the job Tuesday is home recovering now. Investigators say Deputy Mallory Schwab went to a call of a teenage boy who might be a danger to himself, and when she arrived, a shot from the house went through her shoulder. Schwab only recently joined the sheriff’s department but had served as a local police officer and in the military.
- Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary, beating Nikki Haley. Haley is facing more calls to drop out with the result, but her speech last night was defiant, with Haley saying she will stay in the race and that it is, in her words, ‘far from over’.
- Sad passing to note: Charles Osgood has died. The longtime host of CBS Sunday Morning was 91 years old. His career spanned nearly a half-century in radio and TV. He was known for his calm delivery – which managed to be both down-to-earth and deeply intelligent. Family members list dementia as the cause of his death.
- Pacers rallied late but could not catch the denver Nuggets last night at Gainbridge fieldhouse. 114-109 was the final. Tyrese Haliburton did not play. New addition Pascal Siakam did – and put up 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Myles Turner led the way with 22. Next up: the Suns, in Indianapolis, Friday night.
- Dense fog and rain this morning. Fog continues this afternoon. High of 51°.