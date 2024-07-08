Daybreak Drive-IN: Death in shooting/bus crash… Biden set to host peers as he faces calls to step aside… IndyCar winner raves over new hybrid
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday’s Daybreak Drive-IN podcast includes new information about Friday’s bizarre bus crash, Pres. Biden’s challenges at home while hosting the world, and the debut of IndyCar’s new technology. A written version follows – to give you a feel for what you can get daily delivered right to your ears when you subscribe – free.
- Family members now confirm a woman critically hurt in a shooting and crash Friday morning has died. The family says an argument led to a car chase between two groups – with gunfire coming from one or both. It ended when both cars hit an IndyGo bus – injuring four people, including Treasure Gray. Her family members say they took her off life support Saturday.
- Police say a 2-year-old died before or during a standoff in northwest Indiana. It started Saturday night – when police got a call to check on a man and his two children. They say the man barricaded himself inside and fired a shot – leading to a standoff that lasted more than 18 hours. Sunday afternoon, police entered the home, found, and arrested Ryan Snyder. Police also found two children: A 4-year-old girl who is alive, and a little boy who did not survive. Investigators are not yet releasing any specifics about how it happened.
- President Joe Biden is preparing to play host to the leaders of the other NATO nations this week as he tries to fend off more calls for him to leave the race for the White House. Several leading House Democrats said over the weekend that he should step aside. As for NATO: This week’s summit in Washington will honor the 75th anniversary of the alliance.
- Pato O’ward won the first IndyCar race in the Hybrid engine era. The series debuted the new technology at Mid-Ohio after several years of development. O’Ward’s review of the new system: “Much better – much more fun – than I anticipated.”
- The Pacers are preparing for Summer league play to start later this week. It’s in Las Vegas. The squad is almost entirely first- and second-year players – including all of the team’s new draft picks and last year’s top two draftees: Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard.
- Mostly sunny and hot. High of 90°
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.