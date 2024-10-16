Daybreak Drive-IN: Delphi jury selection reveals key case detail… More former IU players allege sexual assault… Brady set for next football role
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The day's first and fastest rundown of news, sports, weather, and more starts with a twist early in the Delphi murders trial. The Daybreak Drive-IN also includes new accusations against a well-known IU alum, optimism about the Northern Lights, and Tom Brady's next role.
- A jury is seated and opening statements are set for Friday in the Delphi double murder trial. The jury selection process took an abrupt turn Tuesday, when the judge started the day by excusing three people who were originally part of the panel. The day also included what are known as ‘mini’ opening statements – a brief overview of the case for potential jurors. The defense team for the accused, Richard Allen, included a surprise in that process, claiming that hair found in a victim’s hand did not match Allen.
- Two former IU basketball players are suing the school, saying the team’s doctor at the time sexually assaulted them. A different team alum made similar accusations earlier this year. They claim Dr. Brad Bomba did inappropriate exams – and that team and school leaders did nothing to stop it.
- The Biden administration has warned Israel that it must allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza within the next 30 days – or Israel could risk losing access to U.S. funding for weapons. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned their Israeli counterparts in a letter dated Sunday that the changes must happen.
- A longtime foe of the Indianapolis Colts is now a (partial) team owner. The current NFL owners have approved Tom Brady’s purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. The move came during league meetings happening now in Atlanta, Georgia.
- If you missed last week’s stunning sights in the night sky, space weather experts say another chance is coming. The forecast for the aurora borealis calls for more chances to see the Northern Lights unusually far south, because the sun is in the most active part of its 11-year cycle. The only problem: scientusts say there’s no way to know exactly when good viewing will hit.
- Sunny and chilly today with frost possible tonight. Afternoon highs should hit 57°
