Daybreak Drive-IN: Downtown taco tiff makes a run for courtroom… New hurdle for LEAP project… Colts suspend two players

Daybreak Drive-IN posts every morning before 5 AM. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Daybreak Drive-IN includes a legal crunch for a downtown Taco Bell, the latest move to slow the LEAP project, and punishment for two Indianapolis Colts.

Prep work on a controversial project in Boone County is halted. Leaders say there will be no more development of a cross-county water pipeline until a water study is done. Lafayette and other communities upriver contend the “LEAP” project will take too much from the Wabash River.

A taco tiff downtown looks to be leaning toward the newcomer. The owner of an existing Taco Bell at Circle Centre Mall is trying to prevent a Taco Bell Cantina from opening about one block away. A judge yesterday gave the Cantina owner a month to respond to the lawsuit — a decision that will allow the Cantina, which also serves alcohol, to open on time this weekend.

Indiana is one of several states in line for a share of a $700-million dollar settlement from Google — over claims the company’s search engine illegally monopolized markets for Android apps – to the benefit of apps downloaded from the Play Store. Under the settlement, if you are eligible for some of the money, it will show up automatically through PayPal or Venmo

Colorado has barred former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot. The Colorado Supreme court ruled Trump is not eligible to be a presidential candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists. Trump’s team has promised an appeal – and other Republican Presidential hopefuls are calling the decision wrong.

Two Indianapolis Colts are suspended. The team is only saying that Isaiah McKenzie and Tony Brown are out for “conduct detrimental to the team.” The penalties are for three games, meaning they would miss the rest of the regular season.

Fired IU football coach Tom Allen has a new job. Penn State has hired him as defensive coordinator. Allen spent parts of 8 seasons with the Hoosiers.

Sunny with warmer temperatures this afternoon, with a high of 45°. Several rain chances move in starting Friday. Milder temperatures through the holiday weekend.

To catch the day’s first news podcast every day, subscribe to the Drive-IN through Apple, Spotify, or any of your favorite podcast sources.