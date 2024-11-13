Daybreak Drive-IN: Family frustration from tanning bed discovery… Louisville blast injures 11… IU (sort of) makes CFP Top 5
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana's first and fastest daily news podcast includes new information about the factory blast in Kentucky, a rundown of new Cabinet picks from the incoming President, and why IU can be both #5 and #7 in the same college football outlook.
- An overnight shooting has left a man dead on the east side of Indianapolis. Police say they found the victim inside a house in a neighborhood just near 16th and 465. They’ve not yet released his name – or any theory about how it happened.
- Family members are grieving over a local man after a grim discovery. Police say they found the body of Derek Sink Monday in a tanning bed in a south side gym. He had last been seen Friday. Family members tell us they are frustrated that no one checked the tanning room, even when they went to the gym and asked.
- Leaders in Louisville say everyone is accounted for – but some have life-threatening injuries – after an explosion in a plant. It happened yesterday afternoon in a facility that makes food coloring. 11 people are known to be hurt. No word yet what caused it.
- President-elect Donald Trump is making more cabinet and top staff picks. If confirmed, Marco Rubio will be Secretary of State, Lee Zelden will lead the EPA, Kristi Noem would be head of Homeland Security, Mike Huckabee becomes Ambassador to Israel, john Ratcliff to head the CIA, and Pete Hegseth would becomer Defense Secretary. Trump also wants Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ – tasked with slashing spending and regulations.
- IU has climbed to #5 in the College Football Playoff rankings – but quirks in the system would only make the Hoosiers a #7 seed in the tournament. That would set up a game against Alabama in Bloomington in the first round of the playoff, though everything is likely to change -no matter the result- when IU and Ohio State play.
- Pacers try to climb above .500 tonight – on the road against the Magic, in Orlando. Indiana is 5-and-5 on the season so far – but it has not cost them much in the standings: They’re 4th overall in the East- as most of the teams have losing records.
- Expect increasing clouds this morning building to scattered showers later this afternoon. High of 59°