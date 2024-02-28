Daybreak Drive-IN: Gunfire wounds toddler… wildfire forces nuclear facility to evacuate… City Market to shut down
This morning's edition of Central Indiana's first daily podcast includes the overnight shooting that wounded a toddler, the long-term closure of City Market, and a concerning wildfire danger in Texas.
- A toddler was critically wounded after an overnight shooting. It happened in a neighborhood near 38th and Dearborn streets in Indianapolis. Police have not released many details about how it happened, other than to indicate it may have been an accident.
- A signature part of downtown shut down this week for the next two years. City Market is set for a massive makeover, and when it re-opens, a private company will be at the helm. Some longtime vendors say they’re not likely part of the building’s future.
- Frightening headline from Texas where authorities say wildfires have forced a nuclear weapons facility to evacuate. The blaze in the state’s panhandle has scorched some 400 square miles already – with no containment from firefighters so far.
- No surprises in the presidential primaries in Michigan. President Biden and Former President Donald Trump both won their bids for the state’s delegates.
- There are increasing signs of a deal in the Middle East that would pause fighting in Gaza. The current plan is an exchange of 130 hostages held by Hamas for a ceasefire that would last a number of weeks. President Biden says it could start as soon as Monday – the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
- The Pacers play the Pelicans Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the current standings, every game appears pivotal: A single loss has dropped Indiana all the way to 8th in the Eastern Conference, which would be the final postseason spot.