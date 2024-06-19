Daybreak Drive-IN: Holiday closes several cooling centers… Baseball icon passes away… Fever star lands WNBA honor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The July 19th Daybreak Drive-IN features an untimely closure for Indianapolis cooling centers… the death of one of baseball's all-time greats… a stunning swim by a local athlete to land in they Olympics… and another weekly honor for Aliyah Boston.
- The midweek holiday is limiting the places open in Indianapolis as cooling centers. The city says the family centers at Broad Ripple Park, Brookside Park, Perry Park, and Stanley Strader Park are the only ones open. Others re-open tomorrow. Pools and splash pads are available today.
- Authorities say code and permit problems led to the closure of a restaurant near this week’s wild fight that ended with 9 people stabbed. The stabbings happened early Monday morning in the parking lot outside the strip mall that contains Miami’s Garden. Pike township announced the closure with a sign on the door the next day.
- Russian state media reports President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership during their summit in Pyongyang. The report says the pair spoke face-to-face for about two hours in a meeting today.
- Fans and friends are mourning one of baseball’s all-time greats. Willie Mays died yesterday at 93 years old. Many considered him the most talented player of all-time – finishing among the lifetime leaders in hits, home runs, and sheer excitement. His death comes just ahead of a game this week scheduled to honor his career.
- Another local swimmer is heading to the Olympics. Noblesville’s Luke Whitlock shattered his personal best by a shocking five seconds yesterday at Lucas Oil Stadium- to win a spot in the 800 meter freestyle, punching his ticket to Paris.
- Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston just picked up a new honor: WNBA Eastern Conference player of the week. She averaged a double-double over three games last week – averaging 20 points and 13 rebounds.
- Isolated showers and storms are possible today, but we will largely stay dry. Highs in the low 90s