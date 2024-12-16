Daybreak Drive-IN: Hospitals ban young visitors… early morning shooting wounds two women… Pacers pickup pays off immediately
Two women are wounded after someone shot up a house on the east/northeast side of Indianapolis.
- Two women are wounded after someone shot up a house on the east/northeast side of Indianapolis. It happened early this morning in a neighborhood near 40th & Arlington. No word yet on why the shooter -or shooters- did it.
- Police are trying to find whoever collided with someone on a motorcycle on the east side last night, and kept going. The motorcyclist has died. Investigators have not yet released any information about the car or truck that fled.
- Local hospitals are restricting visitors starting today, to ward off a rapid spread of respiratory illnesses. All the major Central Indiana systems are limiting visitors to adults, and you cannot visit at any age if you have symptoms like a cough, sore throat, or runny nose.
- Authorities say thousands of people may have died over the weekend from a storm in the Indian Ocean, in the French territory of Mayotte. Dubbed Cyclone Chido, it hit Saturday. French authorities say they are sending hundreds of rescue and relief workers to get the scope and scale of the devastation.
- The Indiana Pacers’ new pickup has paid immediate dividends. They traded for former IU Hoosier Thomas Bryant to provide bench strength at the center position. Bryant delivered seven points in a 119-104 win over the Pelicans. Indiana plays the Suns in Phoenix Thursday night.
- The Indianapolis Colts playoff hopes hang by the thinnest of threads this morning, after a dispiriting loss to the Broncos Sunday evening. The 31-13 final suggests a blowout, but Indianapolis actually led most of the way. The game turned on a terrible moment for and from Jonathan Taylor, who made a great long run to the end zone, but dropped the ball early in celebration. The Broncos got the ball and the momentum and, eventually, the win.
- Patchy dense fog this morning. Scattered showers and storms this afternoon. High of 59°