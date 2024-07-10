Daybreak Drive-IN: Hunt for Indiana children ends in Texas… twisters hit Indiana… Colts show off new turf
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The midweek edition of Daybreak Drive-IN includes damaging storms, the Texas standoff that ends an Indiana mystery… and a new sight at Lucas Oil Stadium, now that the pools are gone. Subscribe to hear the day’s top news, weather, and sports – posted before 5 every morning.
- Three missing children from Indianapolis are safe this morning – after a standoff between police and their biological parents in Texas. Willie Terrell and Jessika Officer do not have legal custody of the children, but investigators say they took the kids, all under 5, during a court-approved visit last week. That prompted a Silver Alert and the search that ended in a standoff at a motel southwest of San Antonio.
- The National Weather Service confirms at least two tornadoes in southern Indiana in last night’s storms. One touched down near Owensville. The other hit Mount Vernon, where authorities say a warehouse is damaged and a train is knocked off the tracks. There are no reports of major injuries or deaths.
- The Indiana storms spun off from what was Hurricane Beryl. Houston, Texas is still dealing with damage from the force of that storm – with more than one million people lacking power just as scorching heat returns.
- A jury is now seated in Alec Baldwin’s trial for involuntary manslaughter. The panel’s task is to decide whether the actor committed a felony in the on-set shooting that killed a cinematographer and wounded a director. Baldwin was holding the gun.
- One half of the final is set in the Copa America soccer tournament. Lionel Messi scored in a 2-0 win over Canada -in New Jersey- to send Argentina to the title tilt – where it will play either Colombia or Uruguay, in Florida, Sunday.
- The Indianapolis Colts are heading into the season with something new afoot – quite literally. The team has posted a picture of fresh turf at Lucas Oil Stadium. Training camp starts in two weeks.
- Scattered showers this morning. Mostly cloudy and windy. High of 77°
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.