Daybreak Drive-IN: IMPD reports confession in rideshare slaying… Taylor Swift trumps debate headlines… Larson to try double again
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Daybreak Drive-IN for September 11th begins with a confession in a deeply disturbing Indianapolis murder. National news includes the Presidential debate and a major endorsement in the race. We wrap up with plans for a month of May double – and a streak of honors for Caitlin Clark.
- Police say a rideshare driver has confessed to killing a woman and dumping her body in woods not far from her apartment on the southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD detectives say Francisco Valadez sexually assaulted Chanti Dixon Sunday morning, shot her in a rage, then left her body.
- Authorities confirm an 82-year-old man from Middletown died when the small plane he was piloting crashed Tuesday in Henry County. Investigators say David Province was taking off when it happened. The NTSB says it is sending an inspector to the site today.
- The first -and possibly only- Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump started with a handshake, then quickly turned into a political boxing match. The general consensus: both candidates made clear the differences between them on the issues, and most reviewers feel Harris did a stronger job of controlling the tone and tempo for much of the night.
- Immediately after the debate, Harris landed a major endorsement. Pop megastar Taylor Swift says she’s backing the Democrat. Swift has, to this point, stayed largely out of politics – but said in her statement of support that Trump’s use of a phony Swift endorsement prompted her to make her real feelings clear.
- Kyle Larson will try the double again. Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports say they’ll work together to let the NASCAR star race both in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in May. He tried it this year, but rain ruined the plans.
- Another honor for Caitlin Clark, as the Fever get set to tip off again. She’s the Eastern Conference Player of the week – for the third straight week. No other rookie has ever done that. Fever host the Las Vegas aces tonight.
- Same weather outlook as every day this week so far: Mostly sunny and warmer than the day before, with a high of 88°
