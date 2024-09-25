Daybreak Drive-IN: Indiana Task Force One heads south… Helene gets stronger… Fever fight for their playoff lives
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first and fastest morning news podcast includes the newest callout for Indiana's elite rescue team, an arrest after a grim discovery in a river, and one of baseball's rarest plays happening at a perfect time.
- A man from Richmond is accused of murdering two police informants and dumping their bodies in a river in Fort Wayne. Volunteers cleaning the river found Christina Dixon and Matthew Johnson, of Connersville, last week. The grim find sparked an investigation that led to Dominique Washington. Police say he shot one victim and strangled the other over their role in a drug warrant served earlier this month.
- Indiana Task Force one is heading south, to help deal with damage that may come from tropical storm Helene. The Federal Emergency Management Agency activated 80 members of the search-and-rescue team.
- Evacuations are underway in Flordia, as Helene gets stronger in the gulf. Forecasters say it could be a major hurricane by the time it reaches the state tomorrow. Today, Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is poised for a hit.
- Boeing is giving 33,000 striking workers more time to consider the company’s contract offer, but the beleaguered plane maker wants the matter to come to a vote. The strike is entering its twelfth day with no end in sight. The company calls the current offer its “best and final”. It would raise pay by 30% over three years. The wants 40%.
- The Indiana Fever fight for their playoff lives tonight against the Sun in Connecticut. The first round series is a short three-game set, and Indiana is already down 0-1. A win tonight would lead to a game Friday in Indianapolis to decide the series.
- A regular season West Coast baseball game usually gets little notice here, but the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot in stunning style last night. They had a lead in the 9th inning but were looking very wobbly: the Dodgers had two men on and no outs. Then, one of the game’s rarest moments happened: a grounder to third for a force out there, then around the horn for outs at second and first: a triple play.
- Look for areas of fog this morning and a few stray showers this afternoon. High of 75°
