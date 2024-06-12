Daybreak Drive-IN: Indiana’s star eater responds to ban… Triple shooting spans four scenes… U.S. Open contender withdraws
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This morning’s first look at news, sports, and weather includes a Haughville shooting that sent victims scurrying… Joey Chestnut’s reaction to his Nathan’s ban… and the toe trouble that has Jon Rahm withdrawing from golf’s next major. Catch the Daybreak Drive-IN every day through the All Indiana Podcast Network.
- Police are asking for help sorting out a shooting that left three men wounded on the near west side. Investigators say a call came in about a disturbance at Haughville Park at Michigan and Tremont streets. Police found one victim just east of the park, another about a half mile south, and a third at Eskanazi hospital. Officers tell us all three were stable.
- Indiana’s hungriest adopted son says he was disappointed to learn from the media that he’s banned from competitive eating’s most famous competition. Westfield’s Joey Chestnut posted his response to the decision from “Major League Eating” and Nathan’s that Chestnut is banned from the 4th of July hot dog eating contest. Organizers site Chestnut’s endorsement deal with a different hot dog maker. Chestnut writes, “rest assured that you’ll see me again”.
- Gas prices are sliding across the country. AAA pegs the national average to $3.44 a gallon – down nearly a dime from last week, 19 cents from a month ago, and 14 cents lower than this time last year. Industry analysts say demand is mild and supply is strong.
- Leaders of Hamas say they have given mediators ‘amendments’ to the U.S.-backed proposal for a cease fire in the war with Israel. The white house national security advisor says leaders here are evaluating it. Earlier, the State Department signaled optimism about Israel’s reaction to the proposal.
- The committee that chooses the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team denies that viewership or fan reaction was a factor when deciding whether to put Caitlin Clark on the roster. Chair Jen Rizzotti said in a conference call that it was all about creating the best team. Clark’s absence drew strong criticism from many – Rizzotti says she hopes Clark will be a big part of Team USA’s future.
- A perennial contender in golf’s majors is out of the U.S. Open. Jon Rahm has withdrawn, just ahead of Thursday’s opening round. Rahm says a foot infection will keep him from playing. He also pulled out of a LIV event last week.
