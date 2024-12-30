Daybreak Drive-IN: Jimmy Carter’s life and legacy… Survivors in South Korea crash… Colts playoff hopes end
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday morning's first look at news, sports, and weather leads off with the life and legacy of a former President, includes words of survivors in an air disaster, and details the end of the Colts' playoff hopes.
- Many are mourning Jimmy Carter – the former president who redefined his own legacy with a life’s worth of public service after his time in the Oval Office. Carter was 100. His career includes local and state leadership in Georgia, a challenge-filled four years in Washington, which left him a one-term President. He then spent decades as a tireless advocate for democracy abroad and struggling families at home, through Habitat for Humanity.
- Services for Carter are set to play out over the next week, with a mix of events in Georgia and the Nation’s Capitol, including a service at the Washington National Cathedral. The White House plans to release specifics on Monday.
- Authorities in South Korea say two crew members have survived a plane crash that killed 179 people. The plane skidded off a runway, hit a barrier, and burst into flames. There’s no clear word what caused the catastrophe; local authorities say it appears the landing gear was either not down or failed. They also say the pilot made a mayday call shortly after the tower warned of birds in the area.
- The Indianapolis Colts are out of the playoff race after a 45-33 loss to the Giants in New York. Joe Flacco started at quarterback and played well – but also threw a late interception that snuffed out the team’s final chance.
- The Indiana Pacers have picked up a strong win on the road – beating the Celtics in Boston, 123-114. Tyrese Haliburton led with 31 points. Next up: the Bucks in Indianapolis on Tuesday night.
- Partly cloudy morning. Mostly cloudy afternoon. High of 55°