Daybreak Drive-IN: Lightning torches Indy apartment… Biden explains his decision… Colts kick off camp
- Investigators think lightning likely started a large apartment fire that has forced 35 people out of their homes. It happened at the “Bayview Club’ apartments at 75th & Shadeland. IFD says a firefighter suffered a minor injury – but everyone else is ok.
- Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Indianapolis Wednesday – delivering an address to the National convention of the ‘zeta phi beta’ sorority. Harris was already slated to appear -before- she became a candidate for President Sunday. In her comments, she said ‘Ours is a fight for the future, and ours is a fight for freedom.
- In a Wednesday night speech, President Joe Biden explained his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Harris. Biden also mad a plea to defend democracy – saying it is more important than any title.
- Biden, Harris, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet today. There is growing pressure on all three leaders to find a way to end Israel’s war with Hamas and free dozens of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. White House officials say hostage talks are in the closing stages, but there are still issues that need to be resolved.
- Colts training camp kicks off today at Grand Park in Westfield. The players reported yesterday, and the first practice is today. It’s a public session, with gates opening at 9 and practice starting at 10.
- Comments by the commissioner of Major League Soccer will fuel more talk about the game and its future in Indianapolis. Don Garber tells our team the league is not taking bids and has no plans to expand soon. That said, he did praise Indianapolis and said if the right owner and stadium plan were in place, MLS would consider adding a team.
- Expect areas of dense fog this morning and decreasing clouds this afternoon. Not as muggy. High of 82°
