Daybreak Drive-IN: Local Olympian stuns the world… Harris and Walz hit the road… Cutting the I-69 ribbon

Daybreak Drive-IN posts every morning before 5 AM. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This morning’s edition of Central Indiana’s first and fastest news podcast includes the Paris stunner authored by a Cathedral grad, the first campaign stops for the Harris/Walz ticket, and the finish line of ‘The Finish Line’.

You can now drive between Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and Evansville entirely on Interstate. Governor Holcomb, and his predecessors Mike Pence and Mitch Daniels, cut the ribbon on the new southside I-69/I-465 interchange. It’s the last link in the I-69 expansion. Crews still have some work to finish up before the northbound ramp onto 465 is fully open.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are set to visit Wisconsin and Michigan in their first full day together as running mates. The addition of the Minnesota Governor to the ticket caps a stunning 16-day stretch that saw a complete re-set of the Presidential race.

Lahaina, Hawaii is cautiously celebrating hopeful news about its signature sight. Arborists say the sprawling 151-year-old banyan tree that sits along the town’s Front Street is showing signs of recovering from the deadly wildfire of one year ago. Leaders say about half the branches have died, but the rest are growing back; some branches have hundreds of leaves, others are producing fruit.

Central Indiana is celebrating another Olympic champion. In one of the biggest upsets of the Paris Games, Cathedral grad Cole Hocker stunned the favorites with a furious closing kick to win the men’s 1500 meter race. Also on the podium: Notre Dame grad Yared Nuguse.

The Indianapolis Colts have an early public workout in Westfield this morning. Gates at grand Park training camp open at 8, and practice starts at 9.

The Chicago White Sox have finally won – for the first time in 22 games. They beat the also-hapless Oakland A’s, 5-1 Tuesday – snapping a 21-game losing streak. It means the Sox will share the all-time American League mark for futility with the ’88 Orioles – at 21 losses in a row.

Light drizzle this morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. High: 81°

Subscribe to the Daybreak Drive-IN to get the news delivered to you, every weekday morning before 5am.