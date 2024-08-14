Daybreak Drive-IN: Local police chief out suddenly… Ernesto gets stronger… the Colts welcome the Cardinals to Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This morning’s Daybreak Drive-IN podcast starts with a change at the top of the Southport Police Department and ends with a celebration of a local Olympic champion. In between, you’ll get the day’s first and fastest dose of news, sports, and weather. We post it every day before 5am on the All INdiana Podcast Network.