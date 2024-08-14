Daybreak Drive-IN: Local police chief out suddenly… Ernesto gets stronger… the Colts welcome the Cardinals to Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This morning’s Daybreak Drive-IN podcast starts with a change at the top of the Southport Police Department and ends with a celebration of a local Olympic champion. In between, you’ll get the day’s first and fastest dose of news, sports, and weather. We post it every day before 5am on the All INdiana Podcast Network.
- IMPD says the man who shot three people and then himself in a murder/suicide Monday on the south side of Indianapolis was a retired reserve officer who served in the department for 21 years. Investigators say Thomas Nolan shot his wife, Ashley, to death and wounded two teenage girls before killing himself. Neighbors say the girls are the Nolans’ daughters.
- The police chief of Southport is out, after 11 years in the job. Mayor James Cooney removed chief Tom Vaughn Tuesday – but did not reveal the reason publicly. Cooney has a news conference set later this morning to explain the decision.
- The storm called Ernesto is growing in strength and size as it moves past Puerto Rico. Forecasters expect it to be a hurricane before midday. At this point, it looks likely to trouble the Caribbean with soaking rain and strong wind, then head away from the U.S. mainland.
- The U.S. has approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel. The State Department says the cache includes more than 50 F-15 fighter jets, air-to-air Missiles, tank ammunition, high explosive mortars, and tactical vehicles. It comes at a time of intense concern that Israel may become involved in a wider Middle East war.
- The Indianapolis Colts serve as hosts at training camp today. The Arizona Cardinals are in town for the first of two joint practices, ahead of this weekend’s preseason game. It’s an evening workout, starting at 6. Same time and same two teams tomorrow, too.
- This week brings a reality check for one of Indiana’s Olympic champions. Carmel High School is celebrating the gold medal achievements of Alex Shackell. A new Facebook post says, “We’re bursting with pride for this incredible CHS senior. Now, let’s get back to hitting the books, champ!”
- Our gradual warmup hits its high point today, with sunny skies and a high of 86°
