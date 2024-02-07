Daybreak Drive-IN: Midnight crash kills one… FAA head puts Boeing on notice… Super Bowl wagers set to shatter records
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Daybreak Drive-IN for February 7th includes sharp words from a powerful voice for Boeing, a huge jump in Super Bowl betting, and words of warning for America's largest aircraft manufacturer.
- An overnight crash on I-70 in Indianapolis has left a man dead. State Police say he was outside of his own vehicle, near Sam Jones expressway, at midnight – when another car hit him. The driver who hit him stayed at the scene.
- Two people are dead and 5 more wounded after a day of violence in Indianapolis. Police confirm four shootings – including one that left a woman killed and two men wounded at an apartment complex near 32nd and Emerson. Another shooting, on 38th street on the west side, left an adult and a younger person wounded at a gym.
- Federal investigators say bolts were missing from the panel of a plane before it blew off mid-flight last month. The NTSB issued its preliminary report on the scare Tuesday. The Alaska Airlines door panel failure prompted emergency inspections of similar models of the Boeing 737 Max 9.
- Boeing is facing new criticism from a powerful voice – FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker says the aircraft manufacturer must make changes. Whitaker says his agency is midway through a review of Boeing’s processes but already suggests that because of pressures to produce more planes, the company is not paying enough attention to safety.
- Super Bowl wagering is poised to shatter records. The American Gaming Association predicts nearly 68 million Americans will place a bet on the big game. That’s about one out of every four adults, beating last year’s mark by 35%. The trade association puts the total amount at $23 billion.
- Pacers picked up a comeback win at home last night – 132-129 over the Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Pascal Siakam led with 29 points. Tyrese Haliburton played 29 minutes as he moves forward with his comeback from injury.
- The Storm Track 8 team expects it to be partly cloudy and warmer today, with a high of 53°.