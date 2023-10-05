Daybreak Drive-IN: Monkey on the lam… Biden OK’s beefed-up border… Clean sweeps in Wild Card round

The Daybreak Drive-IN podcast for October 5th includes a runaway beer-swigging monkey, border moves from the Biden administration, and a stunningly quick end to baseball’s Wild Card round. You can listen to Daybreak Drive-IN every morning at 5 a.m. It’s our first snapshot of the morning’s news, weather, and sports.

One man is dead and another is critically wounded in a new shooting in Indianapolis. It happened last night, near 40th and Arlington. Police say they’ll need help piecing together what happened – and who fired the fatal shots.

A judge has approved the release of the Noblesville school shooter from state custody, with strict restrictions. He was 13 when he shot a classmate and wounded a teacher at Noblesville West Middle school; he’s 18 now and has aged out of the juvenile system. The release comes with rules about where he can go and when he can use a computer.

No sign yet of the monkey on the lam in an Indianapolis neighborhood. Its name is Momo. A neighbor reports seeing Momo drinking beer out of a trash can. IMPD says the animal may have hurt someone, but investigators are not giving specifics about how. The search area includes the Irongate neighborhood – along Mitthoeffer.

In a major turnaround on border policy, President Biden has waived 26 federal laws to allow Texas to build more barriers. The Homeland Security Department says the construction is targeted for sparsely-populated areas in Starr County.

September was again a hot-weather record-setter, extending a run of ‘hottest ever’ months. The average temperature for the month was 1.7 degrees hotter than average for the warmest September records going back 83 years. July and August were hotter, but September saw the largest jump over historical averages.

The next round of baseball’s playoffs is set, with the swift end of the Wild Card round. All of the short series were sweeps – with Minnesota advancing to play Houston… Texas winning the right to face Baltimore… Arizona earning a matchup with the Dodgers.. and Philadelphia moving on to face Atlanta.

