Daybreak Drive-IN: Monroe County declares disaster… Debate to draw large audience… Colts announce training camp details today
IDNIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The midweek edition of the Daybreak Drive-IN podcast includes early-morning updates on damaging storms, the viewership expected for the Presidential debate, and how you can be part of the Colts’ training camp party. Subscribe to the podcast for the morning’s first and fastest rundown of news, sports, and weather.
- Monroe County Emergency Commissioners have issued a disaster declaration after yesterday’s storms. Several homes or cars are damaged -and several streets are not passable- after strong wind toppled trees. Across the state, power companies reported some 100,000 outages after the worst of the weather.
- A late night shooting in Lawrence has left one person critically wounded. It happened on Elmhurst Drive, near 46th & Shadeland – at about 11 Tuesday night. No word yet from investigators about what led up to the gunfire.
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is sentenced to time already served in Britain – as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that secures his freedom. Assange entered the plea in a U.S. court in Saipan, eliminating the need for extradition all the way back to the u.s. mainland. Assange is now back in his home country of Australia.
- A new poll finds that most U.S. adults plan to watch or listen to some part of Thursday’s presidential debate. The poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds nearly 6 in 10 U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” likely to watch, read or listen to commentary about the debate. You can watch it live on WISH-TV.
- The NBA draft tips off tonight – with first round picks starting at 8. Unless the Pacers make a late trade, they will not have first round selection – and will sit out ‘Day One’. The team does have three picks in the second round, starting tomorrow.
- We will find out the Colts training camp dates and practice times today – in a party in Westfield- at the town’s new Grand Junction Plaza. All are invited. The team promises live music, food trucks, giveaways – and an appearance by mascot Blue and the cheerleaders. It starts at 6.
- Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms at times today. A few strong storms possible in southern part of state. High of 81°
