Daybreak Drive-IN: Monroe County declares disaster… Debate to draw large audience… Colts announce training camp details today

IDNIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The midweek edition of the Daybreak Drive-IN podcast includes early-morning updates on damaging storms, the viewership expected for the Presidential debate, and how you can be part of the Colts’ training camp party. Subscribe to the podcast for the morning’s first and fastest rundown of news, sports, and weather.