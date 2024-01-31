Daybreak Drive-IN: NBA adds event to All-Star weekend… Beloved stage star dies… Biden decides response to deadly drone strike
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Daybreak Drive-IN podcast includes the passing of an iconic performer, what we know so far about a deadly dog attack, and the new event for NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. Listen and subscribe to hear the day’s top stories as your day starts.
- An 85-year-old man has died after what police call an attack by an aggressive dog. It happened Tuesday morning at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. IMPD says officers and Animal Control reached the scene and found the dog attacking the Willie Mundine. The officer fired, wounding the dog – which then ran away. Authorities tracked it down and captured it. Mundine later died at the hospital.
- A new rule to make government more transparent is on hold. Governor Holcomb has signed an executive order delaying the requirement to stream -and save- public meetings. Holcomb’s order references technology problems.
- President Biden says he has decided how to respond to the killing of three American service members in Jordan – but won’t get into details until it is done. Biden says he does not want to expand war in the Middle East. Officials say they are still determining which of several Iran-backed groups launched the deadly drone attack. The White House says Biden has spoken with the families of the service members and, with their blessings, will attend the dignified transfer of their remains.
- Chita Rivera has died at 91 years old. She was a superstar dancer, singer, and actor for decades, earning 10 Tony Award nominations, including two wins. Her most famed role was among her first: Anita in the original production of West Side Story. Rivera was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
- The Pacers suffered a tough road loss last night, coming all the way back from a deep deficit, only to lose in the end. 129-124 was the final against the Celtics in Boston. Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Hobbled All-Star Tyrese Haliburton played for only the second time in 12 games, picking up 13 points in a limited return. The Pacers play the Knicks tomorrow.
- Add another event to the NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis: a head-to-head three-point contest between a top star in the NBA and WNBA. Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will go shot-for-shot as part of All-Star Saturday night. The two have been hinting at a challenge for several months.