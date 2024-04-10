Daybreak Drive-IN: North Vernon Police shoot woman to death… President Biden calls out Israel… bespectacled Sycamores star may leave
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This morning’s first dose of news, sports, and weather includes the newest deadly shooting by police in Indiana, a truly odd solar eclipse story, and the more breakup news from Indiana State’s NIT team. Catch the Daybreak Drive-IN every morning, wherever you get your podcasts.
- A woman has died in a shooting by police in North Vernon. State police say it happened yesterday evening – after a call for a ‘disturbance’ at a home. Officers say they found a 23-year-old named Rachel Black in a bathroom, holding a knife. The officer say they told her to drop it, then used a taser on her, then she came toward them with the knife. State police say two officers fired.
- Strange solar eclipse story out of North Salem, Indiana: Sheriff’s deputies say a woman who suffered an arm injury while watching the celestial sight was shot by people firing at targets three quarters of a mile away. The victim is 70 – and said she first thought a bird nipped her, but it was actually a bullet that went through a dirt berm, woods, and across two farm fields.
- President Biden is stepping further away from Israel’s leader, Benjamin Netenyahu when it comes to the war with Hamas. Last night, Biden ramped up his criticism of Israel’s approach – demanding a cease-fire so that more aid can arrive for civilians in Gaza.
- The NCAA basketball tournaments saw a first-ever in terms of television ratings: this was the first time more people watched the women’s game than the men’s. Nielsen says the South Carolina/Iowa matchup averaged 18.9 million viewers… about 4 million more than the UConn/Purdue matchup.
- Pacers pick up another win – and now have two games left in the regular season. Tyrese Haliburton led with 30 – and Pascal Siakam added 16 in limited duty as he returned to Toronto for the second time since the trade that brought him to the Pacers.
- Robbie Avila may leave Indiana State. The breakout star from the Sycamores strong season has entered the transfer portal – allowing other schools to recruit him. Avila shared the news on social media with a post thanking his teammates, coaches, ISU, the fans, and Terre Haute.
- A few showers this morning. Showers and storms likely this evening. High of 64°
