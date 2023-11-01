Daybreak Drive-IN: Pink slip for coach who jilted the Colts… Trump Jr. to testify today… Delphi judge makes two major moves
- One year to the day since Richard Allen’s arrest in the Delphi murders.. his defense team changed dramatically during a hearing in Carroll County. Special Judge Frances Gull ruled to remove attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin from the case; Allen had asked the judge to keep them on. Gull also moved the trial — it’s now set for mid-October of next year.
- A local police department is urging parents to check trick-or-treat candy closely. Middletown police, in Henry County, posted: “A parent found a small pill in a trick-or-treat bag and brought it to the police station. The pill given to us tested positive for methamphetamine.”
- Authorities say the mass shooter in Maine who shot up a restaurant and bowling alley appears to have been delusional – and targeted the businesses because he believed they were disparaging him. Investigators say Robert Card thought the sites were telling the world that he was a pedophile. The claims are similar to a psychiatric episode that led Army officials to have Card evaluated in July.
- Testimony starts today from the family of Donald Trump in the civil fraud trial in New York. Donald Trump Jr. is slated to take the stand today. Eric Trump follows tomorrow. The former president is scheduled to testify Monday, followed by daughter Ivanka, one week from today.
- The Texas Rangers are one game away from winning the World Series. They beat up Arizona on the Diamondbacks’ home park last night – 11-7. The game was not as close as the score would seem – Texas jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first three innings. Game 5 is tonight.
- The coach who famously snubbed the Colts is out of a job. The Las Vegas Raiders have fired Josh McDaniel. He went 9-and-16 in his brief tenure – and became the first person to lose two NFL head coaching jobs inside of two seasons. In 2018, he accepted the Colts’ top job… then jilted the team, backing out of their deal.