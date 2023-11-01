Daybreak Drive-IN: Pink slip for coach who jilted the Colts… Trump Jr. to testify today… Delphi judge makes two major moves

Today’s quick shot of news, weather, and sports may deliver a sense of schadenfreude for Colts fans. Also today: The Trump children start testifying in their father’s fraud trial, and the judge in the Delphi case makes two major moves. Subscribe to the Daybreak Drive-IN podcast to get what you need as soon as your day starts. We post it every morning before 5 a.m.