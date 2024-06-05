Daybreak Drive-IN: Praise for Parnelli… Lucas Oil Stadium dives in… Attack on U.S. Embassy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wide range of topics top the morning news on the Daybreak Drive-IN podcast. From a true great of the speedway to the first splashes at Lucas Oil Stadium to an overnight attack on a U.S. facility overseas.
- Lucas Oil Stadium shows off its new use today, as an Olympic-caliber swimming facility. The goal is to identify the athletes who will represent the United States in the Summer Games in France. Organizers say the temporary pools are the same size, depth, and stillness as the ones in Paris.
- Indiana’s attorney general may try to halt the Hogsett administration’s new soccer stadium plans. Todd Rokita says the project, in pursuit of an MLS team, may violate the intent of the very state law that makes it possible. It’s the latest salvo in the public dustup over Hogsett’s surprise plan – revealed in April… and the Eleven Park project which broke ground last year.
- The Lebanese army says a man with a gun tried to attack the U.S. Embassy near Beirut. Authorities say soldiers shot and wounded an assailant, whom they only described as a Syrian national. The gunman was wounded and taken to a hospital. No American casualties are reported.
- A true great of racing has died. Rufus Parnell Jones -known to all as “Parnelli” – won in every kind of car and on every type of track, smashing speed barriers and winning titles… then retiring at the height of his powers. He was, in 1962, the first to qualify at more than 150 miles an hour for the Indy 500. He won the next year… then walked away in 1965. In a measure of his respect for Parnelli, Mario Andretti once wrote in a now widely-quoted letter, “I won my first championship, in 1965, only because Parnelli retired.”
- Partly cloudy and muggy today, with scattered afternoon showers and storms. High of 80°
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.