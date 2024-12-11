Daybreak Drive-IN: SWAT van topples… Wildfire forces out stars… Purdue coach touts quick turnaround
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The midweek edition of Indiana's first and fastest morning news podcast includes the violent end to a police chase, why Dick Van Dyke and Cher are in the newest wildfire update, and how quickly the new Boilermaker football coach thinks the team will win.
- Four people are in custody, and a police officer is hurt, after a chase that ended in a crash. It happened on the near northeast side of Indianapolis yesterday afternoon. IMPD says a stolen car hit a SWAT van at 30th and Fall Creek parkway, ending the chase. Authorities describe the injuries to the officer as ‘minor’.
- Professional skywatchers say a bright flash that soared across the central Indiana skies Tuesday morning was almost certainly a meteor. The American Meteor Society says more than 30 people reported it across several states. A spokesman for the Society says it was likely somewhere between a baseball and a basketball in size.
- The man charged with murdering the CEO of UnitedHealthcare writhed and screamed as deputies led him into court in Pennsylvania Tuesday. Luigi Mangione also indicated he will fight extradition to New York to face the charges. Little new information has come out about possible motivation, though writings found in Mangione’s possession hint at a hatred of corporate greed.
- A wildfire out west has several stars on notice to evacuate. It’s burning in Malibu, California, home to Cher, Dick Van Dyke and other Hollywood notables. Some 20,000 people have gotten warnings that they may have to flee.
- The new head coach for the Purdue football team says he thinks he can turn the team “into a winner really quickly”. Barry Odom comes from UNLV, where he took the Runnin’ Rebels to two bowl games in two years. In his first news conference as a Boilermaker, he pointed to the vision of the school and its leaders as a key reason he accepted the job.
- Police report someone broke into the home of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during his team’s Monday Night Football game. It’s the latest of several break-ins in the homes of high-profile athletes. No word yet what’s missing, but authorities describe Burrow’s home as “ransacked”.