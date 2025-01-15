Daybreak Drive-IN: Top Pacer gets tossed… Accused Caitlin Clark stalker claims guilt… Lawmakers look at redrawing state lines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Benedict Mathurin may have made an expensive mistake in last night’s Pacers loss. It’s one of the key stories in this morning’s Daybreak Drive-IN podcast. We post the pod every weekday morning before 5am, to give you a fast first look at the news stories, sports, and weather driving the day’s conversation. Subscribe to the Daybreak Drive-IN wherever you get your podcasts!
- The man accused of stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark says he’s “guilty as charged’ – and is staying in jail, for now. Michael Lewis made his claim of guilt seconds into a chaotic first court appearance. It was not a plea hearing, so the judge rejected Lewis’ attempts and advised him to remain silent. Lewis later went on to say he did not want to get out on bond. His next hearing is set for March.
- A new proposal at the Statehouse aims to redraw Indiana’s state lines. The bill would start the process of absorbing up to 33 counties in Illinois. The counties in question are largely Republican in a state that is a Democratic stronghold, and their leaders say Indiana is a better fit. Indiana’s Speaker of the House is sponsoring the measure.
- The confirmation hearing of Pete Hegseth is playing out with the controversy and conflict that many anticipated. President-elect Donald Trump wants Hegseth to lead the Defense Department. Senators spent Tuesday grilling him on his past and plans. The conversation is splitting along party lines, with Republicans largely praising the choice as a chance to ‘shake up’ the military – while Democrats are blasting Hegseth as a misogynist with a dark past.
- Hopefuls signals are coming from the Middle East, where leaders of Hamas have accepted a draft agreement of a ceasefire with Israel. Mediators from the United States and Qatar say the two sides are the at the closest point yet in reaching a deal to end their war.
- The Indiana Pacers 6-game winning streak is over at the hands of the top team in the league. The Cleveland Cavaliers came to Indianapolis last night looking to avenge a home loss to the Pacers. It was a close contest until the 3rd quarter, when the Cavs started to pull away. Ben Mathurin may be in line for expensive punishment from the league; he bumped a referee while arguing a call and got ejected.
- Sunny and cold afternoon. High of 20°