Daybreak Drive-IN: Tragedy in Gary… Police shootings in Fort Wayne and Evansville… Rain returns
The first Daybreak Drive-IN of the week includes a tragedy in Gary and two shootings by police in Indiana. We also expect rain to return to the state soon. Get the day’s first look at news, weather, and sports EVERY morning before 5am on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
- Tragic story unfolding in Gary – where police say a three year old found a gun in his mother’s purse and accidentally shot his 2-year-old brother to death. It happened friday night. Investigators say they’ll present the facts to the Lake County prosecutor to decide if the mother will face charges.
- Two Indiana communities saw Shootings by police officers over the weekend. In Fort Wayne, Sunday, investigators say a car hit someone and tried to run over an officer – who then fired, hitting the driver. No word yet on the driver’s condition.
- In Evansville, local police, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers all fired at a man at the end of a standoff. they say he had a knife and was threatening himself and others – and moved toward the officers. as of the last update, the man was said to be in critical condition.
- Services are set for former First lady Rosalynn Carter. She died over the weekend at 96 years old. One week from today, events begin at the Jimmy carter Presidential library in Americus, Georgia. She’ll then be taken a short drive west, to Plains, for interment at the Carter family home.
- America’s defense secretary is in Ukraine this mmorning – on an unannounced visit to Kyiv. It’s part of a push to keep american money and weapons flowing into the war-torn country – as the situation in Israel draws away some public support. This is Lloyd Austin’s second visit to Ukraine; the first happened shortly after Russia first invaded.
- Pacers suffered an ugly loss at home last night – falling behind badly at the outset and never leading against the orlando magic. A late charge by the bench made the final result look not quite as ugly as it might have been. 128-116 was the final. The Pacers host the Hawks tomorrow night.
- Slight shuffling in college football’s top 5. Georgia stays #1, but Ohio State leapfrogged Michigan ahead of their matchup saturday. Washington did the same to floriday state, jumping ahead of the Seminoles for #4.
- Increasing clouds this morning. Scattered afternoon/evening showers. High temperature of 51°