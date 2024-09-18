Daybreak Drive-IN: Tragic mystery hits northern Indiana… the UAW takes steps toward Stellantis strike… Indians’ voice gets Major League call up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Daybreak Drive-IN podcast for September 17 includes with a heartbreaking find with few answers so far, a fracture in the peace between Stellantis and its union workers, and tough news for a Colts’ All Pro. Subscribe to the Drive-IN to get your local and national news, sports, and weather – all delivered in less than two minutes, always before 5 a.m.