Daybreak Drive-IN: Tragic mystery hits northern Indiana… the UAW takes steps toward Stellantis strike… Indians’ voice gets Major League call up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Daybreak Drive-IN podcast for September 17 includes with a heartbreaking find with few answers so far, a fracture in the peace between Stellantis and its union workers, and tough news for a Colts' All Pro.
- A grim discovery has rocked a small Northern Indiana community. State Police say local officers found a woman and three children dead in a home in Wolcottville – a town of about 1,000 people, 30 miles north of Fort Wayne. So far, authorities are saying nothing about how they died, but investigators say they think there is no threat to others.
- The United Auto Workers union is taking steps toward a strike against Stellantis, just one year after the union and the carmaker hammered out a new agreement. The move would affect thousands of Indiana families connected to Stellantis facilites in Kokomo. UAW chief Shawn Fain said yesterday the decision will hinge on member votes at various locals.
- We’re learning more about the pager bombs that exploded in Lebanon and Syria Tuesday, killing at least nine people and wounding thousands more. A Taiwanese company called “Gold Apollo” says it authorized the use of its name on the devices but did not manufacture them. Instead, a company out of Hungary did it under license. Authorities say members of Hezbollah used the pagers, leading to widespread belief that Israel coordinated the attack. The Israeli military has not yet commented.
- The Indianapolis Colts have suffered a blow in the effort to turn around the young season. DeForest Buckner is out for at least four games. He hurt his ankle in Sunday’s loss to Green Bay, and the team put the All Pro on injured reserve yesterday.
- A longtime Indianapolis Indian is getting a callup to the majors. It’s not a player, but rather the team’s play-by-play voice, Howard Kellman. He’s filling in on a Yankee’s/A’s game in Oakland Friday. Kellman has beeon with the Indians for 48 seasons; he has stepped in for major league games at least five other times.
- Our streak of sunny and hot days rolls on – expect a high of 88°
