Daybreak Drive-IN: Trooper shooting in Wabash County… impeachment vote set for North Korean leader… IU and ND move up in CFP rankings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The midweek edition of Indiana’s first and fastest news, sports, and weather includes specifics about a shooting by state troopers, a sad end to the search for an eastern Indiana woman, and where Indiana and Notre Dame land in the new College Football Playoff rankings. Catch the Daybreak Drive-IN by subscribing through your favorite podcast source.
- A wanted man in Wabash county is wounded after a shooting by Indiana State Police. It happened Tuesday in North Manchester. ISP says officers went to serve warrants on a home, and as they tried to take the people inside into custody, someone fired, forcing officers back. Investigators say negotiators tried to get Jacob Slocum to come out – and when he refused, a SWAT team went in. They say Slocum fired toward the Troopers, and they fired back, leaving him with severe injuries.
- Searchers have made a grim discovery in the case of a women who went missing after a car crash. The Wayne County Sheriff says Lorena Scott wrecked over the weekend, but there was no sign of her at the scene. Tuesday, with the help of DNR officers and local firefighters, Scott was found, dead, about a quarter mile east of the crash site. Police do not suspect foul play.
- South Korea’s opposition parties have submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing pressure to leave office hours after he ended a short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it. The impeachment vote could happen as soon as Friday.
- Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Drug Enforcement Administration says he’s withdrawing his name from consideration. Hillsborough County, Florida, Sheriff Chad Chronister made the announcement in a post on ‘X’ Tuesday evening. He called the nomination “the honor of a lifetime” but said he had concluded he must “back away from the opportunity.”
- Double dose of strong news from IU football. The Hoosiers have climbed back into the national title race, landing at #9 in the College Football Playoff rankings and a #10 seed in the projected bracket. Coach Curt Cignetti has also won Big Ten coach of the year. Notre Dame’s position is even stronger: #4 in the rankings and the #6 seed in the playoff.
- The Indiana Pacers road slide rolls on. They lost to the Raptors last night in Toronto, 122-111. The loss ends a brutal NBA Cup group stage in which Indiana went 0-and-4. Pacers get right back to it tonight, playing the Nets in Brooklyn.
- Cloudy and windy today. Light freezing rain this morning. Scattered snow tonight with some light accumulation possible. High of 42°