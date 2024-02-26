Daybreak Drive-IN: Upgraded economic expectations… Possible poll ‘vault’ for Purdue… Milking the May Moment
The Daybreak Drive-IN podcast is Central Indiana’s earliest snapshot of news, sports, and weather. Today’s pod includes a rosier view of 2024 from economists, IMS starting its ‘Milk Tour, and a chance for Purdue to climb back toward the top. We post it every weekday before 5am. Subscribe through Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts!
- More overnight violence hits Indianapolis: Police say someone showed up wounded at Eskanazi hospital just before 1:00 am. So far, investigators are not saying if they know where the gunfire happened – or who did it.
- Now 90 days out from the Indy 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway starts ‘milking’ the run-up to May today – delivering bottles of milk to key places around central Indiana. The Pacers are getting the first, in a ceremony this morning.
- New predictions say this year looks to be a much better one for the U.S. economy than economists were forecasting just a few months ago. A new survey from the National Association for Business Economics says the economy looks set to grow 2.2% this year after adjusting for inflation. That’s up from an earlier forecast of 1.3%.
- AT&T says it will give $5 to each of the customers affected by last week’s network outage. Technical problems left many customers without cellphone service for several hours Thursday. The company now says on its website that customers will get a credit on their account within two billing cycles.
- Purdue finds out today if they’ll climb a spot in the national rankings. The Boilers are #3 in the nation, but top-ranked UConn lost last week. Purdue is one win away from at least sharing a big ten regular season title. Zach Edey poured in 35 points Sunday, to lead the Boilermakers to an 84-76 win over Michigan – and a 14-3 conference record. They can clinch a share with a win over Michigan State Saturday.
- Pacers are on the three-win tear coming out of the all-star break. They beat the Mavericks last night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Myles Turner had a season-high 33 in the 133-111 victory. Pacers host the Raptors tonight.
- Sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. Very mild temperatures. High of 70!