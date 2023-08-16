Daybreak Drive-IN: Wednesday 8/16 Edition

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence is speaking in Indianapolis this morning. He’s delivering the keynote address at the National Conference of State Legislatures summit. The former Indiana Governor and Vice President is trying to gain ground in a crowded field of Republican presidential hopefuls. He’s the only candidate speaking at the conference.

Hammond, Indiana, has a new way to try to stem violent crime: Closing down its gas stations overnight. A new ordinance will force all 37 of the filling stations in the city to shut down between midnight and 5 a.m. They can apply for exemptions.

The next step in Maui’s long, difficult recovery has started: authorities are releasing the names of the victims of last week’s wildfires. With 106 people and counting known to be dead, so far just two victims’ names are now confirmed. Authorities say it will take DNA matching to identify most, making it necessary for families that are already grieving to give samples in hopes of claiming their loved ones.

North Korea is finally commenting on its detention of an American soldier. The country’s Central News Agency claims Private Travis King ran across the heavily-armed border after becoming disillusioned with the United States. When he fled last month, King was facing punishment at home for an assault conviction during his service in South Korea. The army now considers him absent without leave.

The Colts’ quarterback competition proved to be brief. Anthony Richardson is set to be the starter for the regular season. Head coach Shane Steichen ended any mystery Tuesday by announcing the news. Both Richardson and Gardner Minshew are new to the team and many had expected the team to wait until deeper into the preseason to give one of them the job.

Crazy soccer scenes in Philadelphia, where many in the crowd cheered Inter Miami CF instead of their home team as the visitors rolled 4-1 in a playoff game. Such is the impact of Lionel Messi on the league. Some fans paid more than $1,000 for tickets to see the superstar – who delighted them by scoring once in the win.

