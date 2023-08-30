Daybreak Drive-IN: Wednesday 8/30 edition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s an exceptionally busy news morning in Indiana and across the country. Here are some of the key stories developing as heard on Daybreak Drive-IN, our podcast that posts every day before 5 a.m.

First Lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy arrive in Indianapolis this morning for a visit to Westfield High School. The topic: mental health in schools. It will be Biden’s second visit to Indiana this year; she spoke at Ivy Tech’s Valparaiso campus in March.

First lady Jill Biden speaks on March 6, 2023, at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

An IMPD officer faces charges of domestic battery – accused of strangling his wife. It happened Sunday at their home on the south side of the city. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim says she and Glenn Schmidt were drinking and got into a heated argument, throwing things at each other – and he grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground. Schmidt has been with the department for 18 years.

Hurricane Idalia has hit land in Florida, arriving as a Category 3 storm after spending part of the morning as a stronger Cat 4. It came ashore in the ‘Big Bend’ part of the state where the peninsula meets the panhandle.

The post-fire search and recovery effort has essentially ended in Maui — with a painfully unanswered question: How many people actually died? The count of fatalities confirmed stands at 115…but the number of people reported missing is roughly the same. Authorities acknowledge their remains may never be found. Indiana Task Force 1 sent a team to help with the recovery work.

Members of Indiana Task Force 1 prepare to support ongoing search and rescue operations in Maui. (Provided Photo/Indiana Task Force 1 via Facebook)

The Colts are down to a 53-man roster with one frustrating situation still unsettled: Jonathan Taylor is on the team but won’t play — for at least the first four games — in the dustup between the team and its star running back. The Colts say they could not find fair trade value for him, so he stays — and will begin the season on the ‘physically unable to perform’ list.

One notable roster spot from a different team: Damar Hamlin made the cut in Buffalo. Eight months ago, he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game, leading to fears he would not survive. Now he’s set to play on Sundays again.

To get the news you need to start the day, every day, click here and subscribe!