Daybreak Drive-IN: Wednesday 9/6 edition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rare chance to see mayoral contenders go toe-to-toe tops this morning’s Daybreak Drive-IN podcast. If you have not subscribed to the pod, it’s a quick way to get the news, weather, and sports for the day ahead as you get ready for the day or drive in to work or school.

An hour-long televised debate is set between the candidates for Mayor of Indianapolis. WISH-TV will host it, live. Republican Jefferson Shreve will face off against the incumbent, Democrat Joe Hogsett, on Oct. 23rd. Organizers say no topics are off-limits.

An IMPD squad car was one of several cars in a northwest Indianapolis collision Tuesday – sending three people to the hospital. It happened at 56th and Georgetown. There’s no word yet on who or what caused the wreck, but it left the police cruiser and two other cars severely damaged.

This morning, the United Nations says the Northern Hemisphere just eclipsed a heat record: hottest summer ever recorded. Record warmth in August put it over the top: it was the second-hottest month ever booked, trailing only July 2023 — just one month earlier.

The former leader of the ‘Proud Boys,’ is sentenced to 22 years in prison for orchestrating a failed plot to overthrow the 2020 presidential election results. The punishment handed down Tuesday for Enrique Tarrio is the stiffest so far stemming from the Capitol riots.

IndyCar’s silly season has started — even before the actual season’s final checkered flag. Felix Rosenqvist has signed to drive with Meyer Shank Racing in a multi-year deal. That appears to end the run of former Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud with the team; he sent out a message of thanks yesterday.

Notre Dame is the state’s lone representative in this week’s college football polls. The Irish are 2-and-0 and clock in at No. 10 in the AP poll – up three from last week. Indiana and Purdue did not land a single vote.

Just two games remain in the Indiana Fever season after last night’s loss to the Chicago Sky in Indianapolis. The game was never close — and ended 96-69. The Fever are 12-26 on the season – and wrap up with a road game against the Sun on Friday and then a home contest against the Lynx on Sunday.

To get the news you need to start the day, every day, click here and subscribe!