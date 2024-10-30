Daybreak Drive-IN: Witnesses describe chaos of plasma center shooting… Election officials warn of county with long count… Tupperware seals a deal for survival
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The midweek edition of the Daybreak Drive-IN podcast gets you out the door with the newest information about a deadly shooting at a local plasma donation center, a warning from out west about a drawn-out vote count, and the move that may rescue a venerable brand.
- An early morning shooting has left a man dead on the east side of Indianapolis. Police say family members found him in an upstairs apartment about 2:45 this morning. They also say it was the second time officers got a call to the area overnight; the first was a report of gunshots.
- Investigators say they’re questioning a ‘person of interest’, but they’re not yet saying if he or she could be the shooter who fired roughly one dozen shots inside a plasma donation center – leading to accounts of chaos, as people pulled IVs out of their arms and ran for cover. One person died in the gunfire. Police are not saying what the motive may have been, but they do say the shooter and the man who died knew each other.
- Election officials in one critical swing state county are warning that it could be two weeks before final results are in. Analysts say Maricopa County, Arizona is often far behind most others because it has far more people than most others, but the lag in result reporting there combined with a likely close Electoral count overall could leave the results of the race for President in question for days or weeks.
- Tupperware has sealed the deal on a sale to keep the company afloat under new owners. Under the bankruptcy agreement, a group of lenders will take over the venerable brand’s name and assets while moving forward as the slightly-renamed ‘The New Tupperware Company’.
- The New York Yankees have finally gotten a win in the World Series, over coming a history-making performance by one Dodger to do it. Freddie Freeman hit a first-inning home run; with it he becomes the first player ever to go deep in six straight Fall Classic games. After that, it was an avalanche of Yankee runs in an 11-4 win. L.A. leads the series 3-1 heading into tonight’s game.
- The Indiana Pacers try to turn around their early season fortunes tonight, but they’ll have to do it against a tough opponent. Indiana is hosting the Boston Celtics. The Pacers came into the season with high expectations but are 1-3 so far.
- Mostly sunny, very warm, and windy today. High of 81°