Daybreak Exclusive: Kennedy ‘Chef K’ Nash delights viewers with culinary creations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In a flavorful morning segment on WISH-TV, Daybreak viewers were treated to the culinary talents of Kennedy “Chef K” Nash, a renowned personal chef based in Indianapolis.

(Provided Photo/Kennedy ‘Chef K’ Nash)

During the segment, Chef K demonstrated her skills with a dish featuring fresh asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes, blackened salmon, and a tantalizing crab cream sauce garnished with parsley. Chef K revealed her extensive menu ranges from Italian to Hibachi, Mexican, and Chinese.

“I try to expand for my clients so I can meet their wants and needs, and they are all satisfied,” Chef K explained when asked about her diverse menu offerings.

Throughout the interview, Chef K emphasized her commitment to culinary excellence and her willingness to tackle challenging requests from clients with enthusiasm. She described her journey into the culinary world, noting her serious commitment since 2021 and a significant milestone with her first celebrity client last year.

Lamb chops, lobster garlic tail, shrimp with sweet potatoes and macaroni | (Provided Photo/Kennedy ‘Chef K’ Nash_ Seafood Gumbo | (Provided Photo/Kennedy ‘Chef K’ Nash)

Jenkins, impressed and eager to try the plate, sampled the dish alongside Chef K, exclaiming, “That is so good.”

For more information on Chef K’s or information on booking, click here. You can check out her Instagram for more images of her culinary creations.