Daybreak Family Week: Helpers needed for kids in court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In keeping with its name, Kids Voice of Indiana is seeking people who can speak for the young and vulnerable.

“Our biggest (priority) is our direct advocacy for children that are in the legal system,” explained Lindsay Scott, president and CEO of Kids Voice, in a conversation with News 8’s Daybreak. “And really our goal is to amplify their voices.”

The organization is approaching its 40th year, working toward the goal of “improving individual outcomes for children and youth in the legal system.” Kids Voice arranges for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and guardian ad litem (GAL) volunteers to represent and advocate for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, or other challenges that lead to family court or child welfare cases.

“They really need their own advocate and somebody that is really focused on their needs and their wishes. And so that’s what we do, both staff and our volunteers,” Scott said.

The work is far from limited to the courtroom. Scott says a CASA or GAL often works with the same child over the course of years. The ages range from infants through adolescence to the teenage years and in some cases, early adulthood.

“You go where they are. You go into their homes, their communities, their schools, and so that really is an important piece of it. You’re really learning their circumstances, and then you’re able to take that and communicate that to the judge and the court,” she said.

If you are interested in learning more about work as a CASA/GAL, Scott recommends starting your journey here. The positions are not paid, but Scott says they deliver the kinds of rewards that can help the child, the family, and the community.

“You can build a relationship that benefits everybody.”