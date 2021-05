Local

Daybreak takes part in ‘Draw Shrek from Memory Challenge’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A drawing challenge has taken over Twitter.

It’s called the #DrawShrekfromMemoryChallenge.

Drew, Scott, Stephanie and Marcus tried their hand at drawing the famous ogre from memory.

Some of the drawings were good while others aren’t ones that’ll be hung on the fridge any time soon.

This week Shrek turned 20 as the film first hit theaters back in May 2021.

Click the video to see the works of art.