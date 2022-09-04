Local

Daybreak welcomes new restaurants in the Bottleworks District

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fountain Room, one of the newer restaurants in the Bottleworks District, showcased a few of their menu items on Daybreak Sunday morning.

Blake Fogelsong and Chef Andrew Popp described the atmosphere of the “The Fountain Room.” Popp said they have a strong focal point on their steak program. Foglsong and Popp brought prime rib, lobster bisque, and their dessert, “chocolate pot de creme.”

“The menu has something for everybody. It’s a blend of comfort food, but upscale,” Fogelsong said.

The restaurant plans to begin serving brunch this fall.