De La Soul’s Posdnuos talks upcoming Indianapolis show, career milestones

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Iconic hip-hop group De La Soul is set to perform at Rock the Ruins at Holiday Park this Friday. Ahead of the show, group member Kelvin “Posdnuos” Mercer appeared on WISH-TV Wednesday morning via Zoom to chat with Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins about their enduring legacy and what fans can expect from the concert.

“It’s a blessing,” Posdnuos said about still touring more than 30 years into their career. “Since 1989, we’ve been blessed to travel around the world to different festivals and events. It’s something special to see almost three generations of listeners coming in and hearing us.”

De La Soul’s debut album, “3 Feet High and Rising,” changed the game when it was released in 1989. Reflecting on their 35-year journey, Posdnuos expressed gratitude for their longevity in the industry.

“35 years. Wow, it just goes by so fast,” Posdnuos said. “We’ve always reinvented ourselves and connected with different audiences.”

The group is no stranger to the Midwest, frequently performing in cities like Indianapolis and Chicago. Posdnuos emphasized the importance of connecting with fans in various regions.

“It’s always a blessing to come to areas where you get to see different people and listeners,” Posdnuos said. “It feels like family because we’ve been coming here since the late ‘80s.”

Although it has been a while since their last visit to Indianapolis, Posdnuos is excited to return and explore the city.

“We love to go to all the surrounding areas and cities, get inspired, and enjoy good food, good people, and good music,” Posdnuos said.

In addition to their touring success, De La Soul recently achieved a major milestone by regaining the rights to their back catalog. This victory has allowed their music to reach new audiences through streaming platforms.

“We’ve been blessed to always reinvent ourselves and have different genres or people come check us out,” Posdnuos said. “The problem was they couldn’t get the music from a streaming standpoint, so it’s a blessing to have it up now.”

The group’s music has also reached younger fans through collaborations and features in popular media, such as their song “The Magic Number” in the recent “Spider-Man” movie.

“It’s always great to know music is a treasure you can find no matter what time, no matter what year, and they found us,” Posdnuos said.

De La Soul’s performance at Rock the Ruins will be held on Friday, July 21, at Holiday Park. For more ticket information, click here.