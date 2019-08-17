Dealing with back-to-school stress

Local

by: Staff Reports, Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first day of school is just around the corner for many college students.

College students face a different kind of stress. They are leaving and going out on their own, many for the first time in their lives.

Dr. Danielle Henderson with IU Health stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about ways students can deal with the stress of a new school year.

“It can be a juggle for a lot of reasons,” explained Dr. Henderson.

Henderson said it’s important for students to recognize their stress and maintain a balanced daily schedule, including healthy sleeping and eating habits.

Click the video to learn more ways students can cope with stress.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: