Dealing with back-to-school stress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first day of school is just around the corner for many college students.

College students face a different kind of stress. They are leaving and going out on their own, many for the first time in their lives.

Dr. Danielle Henderson with IU Health stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about ways students can deal with the stress of a new school year.

“It can be a juggle for a lot of reasons,” explained Dr. Henderson.

Henderson said it’s important for students to recognize their stress and maintain a balanced daily schedule, including healthy sleeping and eating habits.

