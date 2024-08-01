Deals and discounts at the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is time for Hoosiers to gear up for the annual Indiana State Fair, but don’t forget to check out some deals before enjoying your visit.
The fair will open its doors Aug. 2 through Aug. 18, but will be closed on Mondays.
Advance Discounts
Sale ends Aug. 1 at 11:59 p.m.
- Advance Discount Admission
- 20% off admission, only valid for one day
- Advance Discount Parking
- 20% off parking, only valid for one day
Visit online to view and purchase tickets.
Advance Family Discounts
Sale ends Aug. 1 at 11:59 p.m.
- Family Four Pack, 30% off gate prices
- Includes 1 parking pass and 4 admission tickets
- Foodie Family Four Pack, 30% off gate prices
- includes 1 Parking Pass, 4 Admission Tickets and $50 in Fair Bucks for the 2024 Indiana State Fair.
Visit online to view and purchase tickets.
Midway Discounts
Sale ends Aug. 4 at 11:59 p.m.
- Wristbands
- 38% off onsite prices, only valid Wednesday – Friday
Visit online to view and purchase tickets.
$5 Value Menu
- Carr Concessions
- Regular Ice Cream Cone (Vanilla, Chocolate or Swirl Soft Serve)
- Dairy Bar
- Milkshakes
- Blue Ribbon Blueberry, Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry
- Grilled Cheese
- Hot Honey Pepperoni Pull
- Melty
- American on White
- Colby on Wheat
- Pepperjack on Sourdough
- Swiss on Rye
- Milk (10oz cup) $.50
- White or Chocolate
- Hoosier Custard $4
- Chocolate
- Vanilla
- Yogurt (4oz cup) $2
- Cottage Cheese (5oz cup) $2
- DG concession
- 16oz Frozen Lemonade
- Gobble Gobble
- Corn Dog
Visit online for the full menu.
Free Concerts at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage
- Three Dog Night, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 2
- Hard Day’s Night: 2 p.m., Aug. 3
- Live and Let Die: The music of Paul McCartney: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 3
- Gladys Knight: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 4
- 84: A Van Halen Tribute: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 6
- Buddy Guy: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7
- Dogstar (featuring Bret Domrose, Rob Mailhouse and Keanu Reeves): 7:30 p.m., Aug. 8
- Bell Biv Devoe: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 9
- A Tribute to Taylor Swift: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 10
Visit online for a full list of events.
Discounts and Themed Days
- 2$ Tuesday
- Aug. 6 and Aug. 13
- Military and First Responders
- Aug. 7, Free admission for first responders, current and former military members with a valid I.D.
- BMV Discount Day
- Aug. 8, Obtain a voucher from the BMV’s website for 50% admission.
- Triple A Day
- Aug. 15, Free admission with valid Triple A membership card.
- Pedal and Park
- Daily, save $1 on admission by biking to the fairgrounds and use the bike rail on Monon Trail.
