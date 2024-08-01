Deals and discounts at the Indiana State Fair

A view of the Midway entrance at the Indiana State Fair. The Indiana State fair is looking for workers and will host a job fair on Wednesday, June 5. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is time for Hoosiers to gear up for the annual Indiana State Fair, but don’t forget to check out some deals before enjoying your visit.

The fair will open its doors Aug. 2 through Aug. 18, but will be closed on Mondays.

Advance Discounts

Sale ends Aug. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Advance Discount Admission 20% off admission, only valid for one day

Advance Discount Parking 20% off parking, only valid for one day



Visit online to view and purchase tickets.

Advance Family Discounts

Sale ends Aug. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Family Four Pack, 30% off gate prices Includes 1 parking pass and 4 admission tickets

Foodie Family Four Pack, 30% off gate prices includes 1 Parking Pass, 4 Admission Tickets and $50 in Fair Bucks for the 2024 Indiana State Fair.



Visit online to view and purchase tickets.

Midway Discounts

Sale ends Aug. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Wristbands 38% off onsite prices, only valid Wednesday – Friday



Visit online to view and purchase tickets.

$5 Value Menu

Carr Concessions Regular Ice Cream Cone (Vanilla, Chocolate or Swirl Soft Serve)

Dairy Bar Milkshakes Blue Ribbon Blueberry, Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry Grilled Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni Pull Melty American on White Colby on Wheat Pepperjack on Sourdough Swiss on Rye Milk (10oz cup) $.50 White or Chocolate Hoosier Custard $4 Chocolate Vanilla Yogurt (4oz cup) $2 Cottage Cheese (5oz cup) $2

DG concession 16oz Frozen Lemonade

Gobble Gobble Corn Dog



Visit online for the full menu.

Free Concerts at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

Three Dog Night , 7:30 p.m., Aug. 2

, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 2 Hard Day’s Night : 2 p.m., Aug. 3

: 2 p.m., Aug. 3 Live and Let Die: The music of Paul McCartney : 7:30 p.m., Aug. 3

: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 3 Gladys Knight : 7:30 p.m., Aug. 4

: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 4 84: A Van Halen Tribute : 7:30 p.m., Aug. 6

: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 6 Buddy Guy : 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7

: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7 Dogstar (featuring Bret Domrose, Rob Mailhouse and Keanu Reeves): 7:30 p.m., Aug. 8

(featuring Bret Domrose, Rob Mailhouse and Keanu Reeves): 7:30 p.m., Aug. 8 Bell Biv Devoe : 7:30 p.m., Aug. 9

: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 9 A Tribute to Taylor Swift: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 10

Visit online for a full list of events.

Discounts and Themed Days

2$ Tuesday Aug. 6 and Aug. 13

Military and First Responders Aug. 7, Free admission for first responders, current and former military members with a valid I.D.

BMV Discount Day Aug. 8, Obtain a voucher from the BMV’s website for 50% admission.

Triple A Day Aug. 15, Free admission with valid Triple A membership card.

Pedal and Park Daily, save $1 on admission by biking to the fairgrounds and use the bike rail on Monon Trail.



