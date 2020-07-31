Death investigation underway in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A death investigation is underway after a woman exited a moving vehicle, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

The department said officers were called to the 14300 block of northbound State Road 37 just after 2 a.m. for a medical emergency.

After arriving at the scene, officers learned that a woman, 35-year-old Alyssa Elliot, was in the backseat of a 2019 F-250, driven by her fiancee 43-year-old Sean Scheldt, as it was traveling northbound on State Road 37 when, for an unknown reason, she exited the truck through the backseat passenger window.

During her exit from the moving truck, Elliot sustained significant injuries and later died at the scene.

Also, there was a juvenile sitting in the front seat at the time of the incident.

Schledt told police that prior to Elliot’s exit from the moving truck he had picked her up from Eddy’s Sports Pub in Noblesville and was completely unaware of Elliot’s intentions.