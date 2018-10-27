Local News

Death investigation underway on city's northeast side

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 10:43 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 12:17 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A death investigation is currently underway on the city's northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, a body was discovered in the 1900 block of Adams Street.

During their investigation, officers have determined that this incident is not a homicide and instead, is more likely an overdose.

However, the investigation into the case continues. 

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

 

 

