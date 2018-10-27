Death investigation underway on city's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A death investigation is currently underway on the city's northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Around 10 a.m. Saturday, a body was discovered in the 1900 block of Adams Street.
During their investigation, officers have determined that this incident is not a homicide and instead, is more likely an overdose.
However, the investigation into the case continues.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
