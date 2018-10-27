Death investigation underway on city's northeast side

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scene where a body was found on the northeast side on Oct. 27, 2018. (WISH Photo/Johnathan Rapalo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A death investigation is currently underway on the city's northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, a body was discovered in the 1900 block of Adams Street.

During their investigation, officers have determined that this incident is not a homicide and instead, is more likely an overdose.

However, the investigation into the case continues.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.