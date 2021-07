Local

Death investigation underway on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A death investigation is underway on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4500 block of Earlham Drive for a person down.

Once on the scene, officers located a victim with “undisclosed trauma.” The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No victim or suspect information has been released.