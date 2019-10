INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A death investigation is underway on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of North Temple Avenue just before 6 a.m.

Police said after arriving on the scene, a male victim was found with signs of trauma. Officers believe that some kind of altercation may have taken place beforehand, which might have led to the victim’s injuries.

News 8 has a crew on the scene.