Man dies in shooting outside east-side home

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Saturday night after a shooting outside a home on the city’s east side.

IMPD officers were called to the 3000 block of North Eastern Avenue, near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue, around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

Police at the scene said the man who was shot was taken to an area hospital but did not survive. It was initially reported as a death investigation.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the death were immediately available.

