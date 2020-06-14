Man dies in shooting outside east-side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Saturday night after a shooting outside a home on the city’s east side.

IMPD officers were called to the 3000 block of North Eastern Avenue, near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue, around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

Police at the scene said the man who was shot was taken to an area hospital but did not survive. It was initially reported as a death investigation.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the death were immediately available.