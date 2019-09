Photo of east side death investigation on 9/27/2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a body was found in an alley on the city’s east side.

The body was found in the 2900 block of North Drexel Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

No other information is known about the situation at this time.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.