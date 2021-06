Local

Death investigation underway on west side

Photo of the scene of a death investigation on West 10th Street on June 30, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A death investigation is underway on the city’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3700 block of West 10th Street around 5:30 a.m. for an injured person.

Once on the scene, officers found a woman dead along side the road.

No further information was released.

News 8 has a crew on scene and the story will be updated as more details are made available.