Death of man shot in 2015 is city’s 102nd homicide of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man who was shot in 2015 is the city’s 102nd homicide of 2022, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

On Sept. 2, 2015, Titus Mathis, 24, was wounded in a shooting in the 5400 block of West 34th Street near Moller Road. That’s about 2.5 miles north of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Mathis died on Feb. 15, 2022. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has determined his death was a homicide caused by complications of his gunshot wound injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Sgt. David Ellison by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

According to IMPD Lt. Shane Foley, the city has recorded 15 fewer homicides than it had by this point last year.

Foley says the department is taking steps to prevent crime.

“Our numbers are going down a little bit, but it’s not enough and we’ve got to do more,” Foley said. “Our goal is to target those individuals in very specific places. Not neighborhoods, but houses, blocks, or even parts of blocks where we’re finding criminal activity related to guns and crime guns in particular. We don’t want to have a blanket approach, we want to have a very targeted approach.”

A Republican candidate for Marion County prosecutor is responding to the issue.

Cyndi Carrasco released a statement Tuesday, saying in part:

“Our community is facing a public safety crisis, and we deserve better. We cannot allow record homicides and other violent crimes to become normal or acceptable.”

News 8 reached out to current prosecutor Ryan Mears for comment but did not hear back.