Police on June 2, 2019, were investigating the death of a woman found in a creek in Brookside Park. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A woman's death is being investigated by police after her body was found Sunday afternoon in Pogue's Run creek.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Brookside Park, 3500 Brookside Parkway South Drive, just after 5:45 p.m. Sunday, where they located a woman who appeared to be deceased in the creek.

Emergency medical professionals arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman deceased, according to IMPD.

The incident on Sunday was being treated as a death investigation, not a homicide, IMPD said. Police said they did not suspect foul play.