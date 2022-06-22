Local

Defect in Duke Energy transmission line leads to power outage in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The downtown Lafayette area will be without power from 90 minutes to two hours Wednesday afternoon, Duke Energy says.

McKenzie Barbknecht, a spokeswoman for Duke Energy, told News 8 by phone, “A piece of equipment on one of our transmission lines became defective. We have crews on the ground now that are making emergency repairs.”

However, Lafayette police said at 3:22 p.m. in an alert to the news media, “Will now be 3:30pm to 5:30pm in most of the downtown area.”

Lafayette police were among the first to warn residents of the upcoming outage, which was to have begun at 2:45 p.m.

Later, the Lafayette city government tweeted, “We have been informed by @DukeEnergy that there has been significant transmission equipment failure. Repairs to the equipment will require a total loss of power to most of downtown for about an hour, beginning approximately 2:45pm.”